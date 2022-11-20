Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$10.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SES has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered Secure Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.72.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at C$7.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.39. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$7.85.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Stories

