Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $90.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.25.
Cabot Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Cabot stock opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.73.
Cabot Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Cabot
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
Featured Stories
