Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target at $10.13

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

KPTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

