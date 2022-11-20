Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Price Target at C$31.70

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CSFB decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$24.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.38. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$20.01 and a 12 month high of C$65.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

