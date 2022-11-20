Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 550,672 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,672 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $57,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

