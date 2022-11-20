Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 131.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 37.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,666. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.