Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 14,347 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,376,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,791,000 after purchasing an additional 241,542 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 184,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,661,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.31. The stock has a market cap of $353.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

