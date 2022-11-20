Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 627.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Amgen Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.29. 2,371,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

