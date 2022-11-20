Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. 1,703,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,072. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

