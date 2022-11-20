Brenmiller Energy Ltd’s (NASDAQ:BNRG) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Brenmiller Energy’s (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 21st. Brenmiller Energy had issued 3,340,620 shares in its initial public offering on May 25th. The total size of the offering was $17,304,412 based on an initial share price of $5.18. After the expiration of Brenmiller Energy’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

BNRG opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility scale projects.

