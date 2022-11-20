Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 116,433 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 105,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 108.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.