Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$221.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$197.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE BYD opened at C$205.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.19. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$217.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$189.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$166.64.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.