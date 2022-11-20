Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 819 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.4% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.43. 2,868,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

