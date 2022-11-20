Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,415,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,204,210. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a market cap of $264.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

