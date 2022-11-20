Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,892. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.25. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

