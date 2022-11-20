Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.81. 3,186,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,396. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $119.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

