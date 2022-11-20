Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.0% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.02. 1,806,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,022. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

