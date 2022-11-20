Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Buys 995 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.2% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after buying an additional 536,324 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,572,000 after purchasing an additional 419,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of EW traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,135. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.