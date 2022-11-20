BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.0% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 670,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.54.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $720.61. The company had a trading volume of 626,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,263. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $939.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,231. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

