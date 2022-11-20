Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.95 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $80.42 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.59 or 0.00039759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.54518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 6.45717897 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,534,759.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

