Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $260.41 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $260.41 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.87 or 0.00089003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00238411 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056261 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

