BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.68 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $41.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

