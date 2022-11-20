Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Billerud AB has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

Billerud AB (publ) provides fiber-based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

