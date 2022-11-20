Beta Finance Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $40.69 million and $7.22 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.26 or 0.08235693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00503151 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.17 or 0.28645166 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

