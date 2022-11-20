Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 34,363 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,363 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IJH traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.43. The stock had a trading volume of 903,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $289.81.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

