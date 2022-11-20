Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 26,300 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $123.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,436,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

