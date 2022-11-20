Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 40,497 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.87. 3,931,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,851. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

