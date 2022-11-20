Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $29.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,003 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,280. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average is $233.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

