Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 100,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of HON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.53. 2,974,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,698. The firm has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

