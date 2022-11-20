Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 193 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,343. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $330.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

