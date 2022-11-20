Banco de Sabadell S.A Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,265,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after acquiring an additional 509,399 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 42.2% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 652,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 236,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,666,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,041,786. The company has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

