Banco de Sabadell S.A Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.14. 10,415,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,204,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $264.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.