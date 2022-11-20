Banco de Sabadell S.A Invests $59,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AbbVie by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.98. 5,691,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $274.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.