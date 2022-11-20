Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.01) to £118 ($138.66) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

Shares of AZN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. 6,118,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,465. The company has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

