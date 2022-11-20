Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 154 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 481.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.24. 1,228,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.