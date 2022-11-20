B. Riley Boosts Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target to $7.50

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

OCSL has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 9.5%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 425.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

