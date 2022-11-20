Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,973 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.02. 1,806,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,022. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

