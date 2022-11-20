Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.15

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Audius has a market cap of $141.41 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get Audius alerts:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

