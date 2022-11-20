AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Decreased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,211,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,392,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

