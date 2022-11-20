Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

HFWA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 172,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,853. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

In other news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $506,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,465 shares of company stock worth $435,869 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFWA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.