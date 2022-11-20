Astar Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.97 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $54.97 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

