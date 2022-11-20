ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,329,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $632,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,577,216,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.15.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $593.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $867.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.79 and a 200-day moving average of $503.44. The firm has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.