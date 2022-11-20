Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Applied Materials worth $142,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 818,522 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $104.70. 10,921,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,136,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

