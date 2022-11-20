Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Shares of MMM opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

