Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 487,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $65,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.41. The company has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

