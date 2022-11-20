API3 (API3) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.22 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. API3 has a market cap of $89.06 million and $3.22 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00008674 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

