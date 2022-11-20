Analysts Set EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) PT at $351.67

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.67.

EQBBF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 230 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EQBBF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

