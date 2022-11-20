Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

AMLX opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $20,559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,956,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $5,386,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 150.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 321.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 630,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

