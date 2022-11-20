Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,198 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Amgen worth $225,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.29. 2,371,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,683. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

