Amgen (AMG) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Amgen token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00006831 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Amgen has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Amgen has a market cap of $111.91 million and $34,822.94 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.58 or 0.08341764 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00555748 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.00 or 0.28930518 BTC.

About Amgen

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.13535472 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,465.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.